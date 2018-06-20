It was my wish to speak against PM: Rohith Vemula's mother

New Delhi: Radhika Vemula, Rohith Vemula's mother, today clarified that while it was true that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had promised to provide her with money, they haven't used her for political gains. "It was my wish to speak against PM Modi and if needed I will speak again in any of their meeting. IUML sent us two cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh out of which one has bounced. We informed them and they said they will directly provide us the money so that we can buy a house," Radhika Vemula said.

The statement comes after the BJP on Wednesday accused Opposition parties of playing "low-level politics' over Rohit Vemula's death after a report claimed that the Dalit scholar's mother slammed the Indian Union Muslim League for making "false promises'.

"Indian Union Muslim League made fake promises to provide them (Rohith Vemula's family) Rs 20 lakh and asked them to address their rallies and misrepresent the unfortunate incident',' Union Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference.

Days after Rohith committed suicide in his hostel room, the IUML had promised his mother Radhika Rs 20 lakh for building a house for the family.

"I was anxious after reading Rohith Vemula's mother's statement. For how long will some opposition parties continue to play politics over it? The family is not financially stable. Fake assurance of money was provided to a distressed mother for political purposes," Goyal said.

He also demanded Congress president Rahul Gandhi apologise for indulging in such "petty politics'.

"I received information that even Congress President took them (Vemula's family) to rallies and asked them to make statements. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for doing petty politics on pillar of lies," Goyal said.

The Indian Union Muslim League, however, called the cheque bounce a clerical mistake.