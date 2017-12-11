It was 'unintentional,' says businessman arrested for allegedly molesting actor Zaira Wasim

Mumbai: The 39-year-old businessman from Mumbai who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a teenage Bollywood actor on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight has reportedly told the police that the incident was unintentional.

The 17-year-old actress, in an Instagram post late Saturday night, had alleged that a passenger sitting behind her on an Air Vistara flight was rubbing his foot against her back and neck while she was half asleep. The actor posted a video in which she tearfully shared what happened on the flight.

quoted the wife and a friend of Vikas Sachdev - the arrested man - saying that he was tired and upset because of his uncle's death.

"His uncle died in Delhi, because of which he was in a state of shock and reached home late. The next morning we woke up to this actress shouting about molestation onboard," Mid-Day quoted Vikas Sachdev's wife Divya.

"My husband told me that he had been sleeping when his leg accidentally touched her hand; he apologised to her for that. My husband respects women. We always travel in business class but nothing like this has ever happened. Because of this incident, my entire family is disturbed. We want justice," the wife was quoted by Mid-Day.

A friend too came to the businessman's defence. "Vikas was upset and tired because of the death. He'd told the airhostess not to disturb him or even serve him the meal; he'd just asked for a blanket to sleep. When the flight was about to land, the actress shouted at him and said 'this is not your lounge; put your leg down'. He apologised to her and said it had happened inadvertently. He is innocent and doesn't have any past record either; the police can check," Kuldeep Bhargava told Mid-Day.

"The actress is making false allegations against my husband. Ours is a love marriage; we have been together for the last 16 years. My husband is innocent," Mid-Day quoted Vikas Sachdev's wife Divya.

Vikas Sachdev, who has been charged under child sexual offences laws among others, will be produced in court on Monday.