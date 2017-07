[India], July 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju's chopper on Tuesday made an emergency landing here, due to bad weather.

The chopper landed to an alternative place as it was caught in heavy rain and fog, which made navigation difficult.

Rijiju was travelling to Ziro in Arunachal to attend the local Dree festival there. He was also going to overview the disaster preparedness and to meet paramilitary personnel deployed along the Sino-India border. (ANI)