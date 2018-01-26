ITBP braves snow for ski training

Auli (Uttarakhand): Braving freezing temperatures, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been conducting ski training sessions in Uttarakhand's Auli region.

"Ski training is conducted annually and the session lasts around three months when the region receives fresh snow," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told ANI.

Also known as 'Himveers', the ITBP jawans are also trained in disaster management, nuclear, biological and chemical disasters, and for their duties in civil medical camps.

One of the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India, the ITBP guards the border that India shares with China.