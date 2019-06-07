ITBP busts Naxal hideout, huge cache of incriminating material seized

[India], June 3 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday busted a Naxal hideout in the forests of Kondagaon district here.

Huge cache of incriminating material including 1 pistol, 1 magazine, 2 Kg of gunpowder used for making Improvised Explosive Device (IED), Naxal literature, ammunition pouch, batteries, wire etc was recovered in the search operation conducted by the 41st battalion of ITBP.

The Naxals had hidden weapon and other items in a plastic water tank and covered it with tarpaulins to prevent damage. (ANI)