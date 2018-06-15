ITBP reaches Borasu Pass to rescue trekkers

[India] June 15 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 50th battalion reached Borasu Pass near Himachal Pradesh's Chitkul village to rescue those stranded due to heavy snowfall on Friday.

Around 12 trekkers, 10 porters and a guide were stuck due to heavy snowfall for the past two days, following which an SOS call was made to the ITBP on June 11.

One trekker died after falling ill while the group was on their way to Chitkul from Har Ki Dun (Uttarakhand) via Ranikanda.

The ITBP battalion, who had established contact with the group, reached the spot with mountaineering equipment.

They have also established a rescue base camp. On a related note, the ITBP's 17th Battalion rescued a person after a car carrying three fell into Sutlej River near Himachal Pradesh's Reckong Peo on Thursday night. The personnel retrieved a dead body and sent the injured person to a local hospital for treatment. The search operation for the missing person is currently underway. (ANI)