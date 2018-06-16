ITBP retrieves body of trekker from Borasu Pass

[India], June 16 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday brought down the body of a trekker from Borasu Pass to its border out post.

The body was later handed over to the police for post mortem

The ITBP had earlier on Friday rescued 12 trekkers from the area that is located on the border between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, the 50th Battalion of the ITBP reached Borasu Pass near Himachal Pradesh's Chitkul village to rescue those stranded due to heavy snowfall.

Around 12 trekkers, 10 porters and a guide were stuck due to heavy snowfall for the last two days, following which an SOS call was made to the ITBP on June 11. One trekker died after falling ill while the group was on their way to Chitkul from Har Ki Dun (Uttarakhand) via Ranikanda. (ANI)