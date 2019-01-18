ITBP to bolster presence along China border in Ladakh, moving frontier to Leh

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): In an attempt to bolster its presence along the Indo-China border in Ladakh, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is moving its north-west command from Chandigarh to Leh in Ladakh region.

"The move had been in the making since 2016 when ITBP was asked to take the North-West frontier to Leh for better management of operations there. Now, we have been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to complete the process by the end of March this year," sources in ITBP said.

The frontier headed by an Inspector General tank officer of the ITBP, will be working with the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Army there.

So far, the ITBP was headed by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer in the Leh region where ITBP troops are guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the Army units. Commenting on the reason for the move, sources said it was felt by the MHA that that area could be better managed if the Frontier was moved to Leh from Chandigarh. The move will also help in improving coordination with the Army with deployment of senior officers there. ITBP and Army have had differences in the past and the military has been demanding operational control over the border-guarding force. The ITBP has also been given sanction by the government to build 96 integrated border outpost of which a significant number would be in the Ladakh region. With the movement of its frontier to Leh, the force will have three sectors in Jammu and. Kashmir. (ANI)