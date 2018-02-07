Items worth Rs 3.6 crore seized from Adani Wilmar agency in Raipur

[India] Feb. 7 (ANI): Food items worth Rs. 3.6 crore were seized from a Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) agency of Adani Wilmar in Raipur on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh Food Safety Department officials conducted raid at Adani Wilmar C&F agency and seized items worth Rs 3 crore 60 lakh including edible oil, soya and rice.

Raid was conducted on the complaints of misbranding and misleading by the agency.

The officials have sent samples of the seized items to the laboratory for testing.

Further action will be taken based on lab report. Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) is a joint venture incorporated in January 1999 between Adani Group and Wilmar International Limited - Singapore. (ANI)