[India], Nov. 19 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Sunday dismissed bail plea of the accused in the ITO metro station molestation case.

On Friday, two women, including a 25-year-old journalist, were molested by a man at the ITO Metro Station in Central Delhi.

The CCTV footage showed a man molesting the woman entering the station.

The culprit was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage within 48 hours of the incident. (ANI)