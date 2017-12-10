It's all song and dance for BJP's Gujarat campaign

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A group of youngsters in Ahmedabad has taken to a unique way of campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Wearing big placards on their backs that advertise the work of the BJP, these youngsters dance in public places to the party's songs.

The songs also promote the party's works.

Yogesh Prajapad, a dancer by profession, came up with the idea for the campaign, which is being run for 20 days now.

Speaking to ANI, Yogesh said, "With this campaign, we tell people about the development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The songs and the boards advertise various works done by the BJP government."

Another group member Saurabh Sahu informed that public's response to the campaign has been good. "People come up to take selfies with us, they photograph and make videos of our performance," Sahu added. With immense hype surrounding the Gujarat polls, the BJP and the Congress Party are leaving no stone unturned to gather votes. The election fever in the state was apparent in the first phase of the election as well, when selfie booths were seen set up in Bhavnagar to encourage voting. That's not all! A bride and groom also took time out ahead of their wedding ceremony, to cast their votes. The second phase of the election will be held on December 14, and the counting of votes will be done on December 18. (ANI)