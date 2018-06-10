It's best that Kurien approaches High Command: Chandy

Kottayam: Veteran Congress leader P.J. Kurien should approach the party High Command over why he was not re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters at his hometown, Chandy said the general norm for a Congress worker or leader if he has any grouse was to approach the High Command.

"I heard him saying he will give a complaint against me to the High Command. That's the best way. Once he gives the complaint, he will get the right answer to it," Chandy said.

"Kurien also mentioned that I am the main person behind he not getting a re-nomination. I think Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and state party president M.M. Hassan have given a reply to it (they said it was a collective decision). "I also heard him say that it was I who asked the young party legislators to demand that he should not seek re-election. Some of these legislators have already responded to that," he added. For the past three days, Kurien has been breathing fire at Chandy, calling him the sole person responsible for the gifting of a Rajya Sabha seat which the Congress would have won to estranged former ally, Kerala Congress ( Mani). Since then, party leaders like K.V. Thomas, K. Muraleedharan and A.K. Sudhakaran have urged that in the larger interests of the party, better sense should prevail and everyone in the Congress should remain united. Senior party leader Pandalam Sudhakaran on Sunday urged former Chief Minister and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony to break his silence on the issue.