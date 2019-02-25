It's getting difficult to live in Arunachal, probe into violence by sitting judge of HC or SC must: ex-CM Nabam Tuki

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki on Monday demanded a high-level probe, under the guidance of a sitting Judge of the High Court or Supreme Court, into the violence in the state over the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issue.

As part of a Congress delegation, Tuki today met Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"It is a very serious problem. It is getting difficult to live in Arunachal Pradesh. The people have come out on the streets. Three people have died and many others are severely injured. It is a total failure of administration and governance. Businessmen are not safe in the state," Tuki told ANI.

Asked about Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu's decision to order an inquiry into the matter, Tuki said: "An inquiry should be conducted into the matter. I agree with him on this. However, we are demanding that an investigation should be done under the guidance of a sitting Judge of the High Court or Supreme Court."

He added, "The government is responsible for this as they announced it as a New Year gift, but the youth of Arunachal Pradesh realised the fact that this is unfair to them."

Earlier today, Khandu told media that the state government will never take up the matter of PRC even in future. He said that he has clarified the same through the social media and media platforms on the night of February 22.

"I want to assure the people of Arunachal Pradesh that government will never take up the PRC matter even in future also. PRC matter has ended now and I request people not to protest and sit on 'dharna'. Order of the government by its Chief Secretary clearly states that we will not take up PRC matter," said Khandu.

On incidents of violence in the state over the issue, Khandu said: "We feel that there is somebody's hands behind these incidents. Arunachal Pradesh is otherwise a peaceful state. I've given directives that a detailed investigation is essential. Government stand over PRC is clear, in spite of that there were incidents of violence. I've formed a commissioner level investigating committee. It is necessary for the truth to come before the public."

Violence broke out in the capital city Itanagar on Friday during a 48-hour strike against the issue of granting PRC to non-Arunachali citizens.

The protesters, who stood against the issue of PRC to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APST) of Namsai and Chanaglang, burnt government vehicles and bus stops at Itanagar.

On Sunday, the protesters went on a rampage. They set on fire the private house of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, burnt various vehicles and vandalised even police and fire stations in the capital.

Locals are protesting after the state government appointed Joint High Power Committee (JHPC) had recommended granting PRC to six communities, who have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state for decades.

The decision to grant PRC to them will allow them to benefit from various welfare and other schemes.

JHPC recommended PRC to six communities after having a detailed discussion with all stakeholders, but nearly 18 students and civil society organisations are protesting against the move. They are against giving PRC to non-Arunachalees. (ANI)