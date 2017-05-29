It's important to do what you like, asserts ISC topper

Ananya Maity, who emerged as the ISC class XII all India topper with 99.5 percent on Monday asserted that she did well because she chose subjects which she loved to read.

Maity while talking to ANI said that it is very important to like what you do.

"Liking what you do is very important. For under graduation, I might take up Physiology or sociology. I was in the train, My principal called me and told me. I was shocked. I could not believe it. I did not expect such result. I chose my subjects which I like, so I didn't have to do much," Maity said.

Feeling proud of Maity, her principal Seema Sapru said that it was not just academic where she performed but she is also an excellent public speaker and a talented writer. "Ananya was a child who would put in a lot of effort in everything she did. She was extremely good at public speaking, extremely good in Public writing. We are very proud of her. She never took tuitions., this makes me feel all the more proud of her," Sapru said. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday declared results for both class XII and class X, with girls once again outshining boys. Class XII saw a pass percentage of 96.47, while 98.53 per cent students passed class X. The second position has been jointly shared by four students--Ayushi Srivastava (Lucknow), Devesh Lakhotia (Kolkata), Rishika Dhariwal (Mumbai) and Keerthana Srikanth (Gurgaon)--who have scored 99.25 per cent each. A total of 73,633 students from 988 schools had appeared for the class XII examination. (ANI)