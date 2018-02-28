It's media's job to ask questions: Annu Kapoor on Sridevi's death

[India], Feb. 28 (ANI): Hours before the last rites of veteran actress Sridevi, Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor on Wednesday justified the media coverage on Sridevi's death and said that it was media's job to ask question.

"It's media's job to ask questions, it's people's call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain," Annu told ANI at Celebration Sports Club, where the condolence meet for the actress is being held.

"Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them," he added.

Not just celebrities and film personalities, the grieving fans of Sridevi have also lined up at Celebration Sports Club since morning. Earlier in the day, actor Ritiesh Deshmukh took to Twitter and expressed his views on the media coverage over Sridevi's death. "It's a bloody circus. Some of the TV channels have dug new lows for themselves. Let's give #Sridevi Ji & her family the dignity & respect they deserve," he tweeted. The veteran actress passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. Her mortal remains reached Mumbai in a private plane, late Tuesday night (ANI)