It's Nitish's time to explain Bihar bypoll results: Tejashwi

[Bihar] [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the people have given their verdict and it is Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar's time to give an explanation on his party's loss in state bypolls.

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said: "Nitishji used to advise that one should go to the people's court, but now the public has given its verdict and it is Nitishji's turn to give an explanation. (Nitish) is a morally corrupt person."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said he welcomed those who felt the suffocation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to the Grand Alliance. Yadav said his party's victory in the Araria and Jehanabad Assembly seats was not casual and that the results had paved a new direction for the country. He earlier took to Twitter to "dedicate the win to the people of the state" and thanked them for supporting Lalu Prasad-led RJD and his ideology. RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, the son of party member Taslimuddin, won the by-election in Araria, which was necessitated after his father's death, while the party's Suday Yadav defeated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U's Abhiram Sharna in Jehanabad. (ANI)