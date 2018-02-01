It's Nobel time in Goa

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): The second edition of the Nobel Prize Series-India kicked off on Thursday at the Kala Academy in Panaji in Goa.

The event, along with the 'Nobel Science Exhibition and the India Science Exhibition: Ideas Changes the world', was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) of the Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with Nobel Media AB Sweden, the Nobel Museum and Government of Goa.

In his address, Parrikar said that India has always given importance to knowledge. "We are grateful to the organizers for this opportunity. Goa has a scientific legacy with some of the eminent scientists such D.D. Kosambe, Raghunath Mashelkar etc. Our government seeks to reinforce Goa's status as a scientific hub of India by promoting scientific temperament. We want to be a knowledge powerhouse that will influence nation's growth and address the most critical development issues", the Chief Minister said. He further announced that an annual 'Innovation in Science Contest' for senior school and college students will be held, where students will be invited to propose breakthrough ideas with due help from the state government. He also proposed to set up an annual Goa Nobel Lecture series. Prof. Cristin Nusslein Volhard, one of the Nobel Laureates, in her address, said that Science meant not only to improve mankind, but also to encourage basic research. "Basic research is not directly aimed towards discovery but to understand complications", she said. The Nobel series is the beginning of a five days unique program to stimulate engagement in science, literature that will take place in Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi. Nobel Laureates will give lectures and take part in roundtable discussions and meetings with experts and students. The exhibition will be open for public from February 2 - 25. (ANI)