It's not easy to buy AAP leaders: Kejriwal

May 3 (ANI): Hitting out at Union Minister Vijay Goel after he claimed that 14 AAP MLAs were in touch with the BJP, willing to switch sides, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is not easy to buy AAP leaders.

Taking a dig at Goyal, Kejriwal tweeted: "Goyal Sahib, baat kahan phasi hai? Aap kitna de rahe ho? Woh kitna mang rahe hain. (Where are you facing a deadlock? How much are you paying? How much are they demanding?)"

"Modi ji, will you topple every government run by an opposition party by buying MLAs in the respective states? Is this your definition of democracy? And from where do you bring so much money to buy MLAs? You have tried to buy our MLA many times. Buying AAP leaders is not easy at all," the Chief Minister asserted in another tweet.

On Thursday, Goel had said, "14 AAP MLAs want to leave the party because the party has gone astray from its objectives but the BJP does not need to buy these MLAs. Allegations of the BJP offering Rs 10 crores are false. All 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. General elections in the country have been scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)