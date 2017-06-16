It's official! Prices of petrol, diesel to be revised daily

From Friday, June 16 onwards, the retail prices of petrol and diesel will be revised daily. The prices of petrol and diesel had already been slashed by Rs 1.12 and Rs 1.24 respectively, with effect from 6 am Friday.

Earlier this month, the oil marketing companies decided to make the daily revision. It is intended to ensure that retail prices reflect daily global price trends better and to minimise price volatility.

It is also being done to enhance transparency and to enable smoother flow of products from refinery to retail outlets, according to the companies.

The decision to revise the prices on a daily basis was taken by the Indian Oil Corporation, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and the Bharat Petroleum Corporation after successful implementation on pilot basis in Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Vishakhapatnam. The public sector oil marketing companies are also looking working to make consumers aware of daily prices, including through daily publication of prices in newspaper, prominent display of prices at the retail outlets and through push notifications of price-related SMSes. Many developed countries are already revising the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis.