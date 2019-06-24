It's over! Mayawati ends alliance with SP

Lucknow: Mayawati on Monday formally called an end to the alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, tweeting that going forward, her party will contest all elections, big and small, on its own.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said the Bahujan Samaj Party in the "interest of the party and movement" will contest all polls alone in future.

"It is well known that keeping aside the anti-BSP, anti-Dalit decisions, anti-reservation works in promotion by the (previous) SP government and its poor record in law and order during 2012-17, we followed the ethics of coalition with the SP in the interest of the country and people," tweeted Mayawati.

She said, "But following the Lok Sabha election, the behaviour of the Samajwadi Party compels us to think will it be possible to defeat the BJP in this manner? We think it's not possible. So, in the interest of the party and movement, the BSP will contest all future polls on its own." On Sunday, after a meeting with senior party leaders, Mayawati had accused Akhilesh Yadav of not calling her after the results, and working "against non-Yadav backward communities" and even neglecting the Muslims while he was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance failed to replicate the success during last year's bypolls at Gorakhpur and Phulpur, which had provided what the opposition considered a formula to beat the Bharatiya Janata Party. This time, it managed to bag only 15 of UP's 80 seats, far less than the BJP's rich haul of 62. Mayawati has blamed it on the Samajwadi Party's failure to transfer its vote base to her BSP. Her party, however, made more gains -- from a score of zero in 2014, the BSP manage to get 10 seats.