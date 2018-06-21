IUML not trying to convert my son: Radhika Vemula

[India], June 20 (ANI): Deceased Hyderabad Central University student Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika refuted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) attempting to convert her second son, Raju.

"We are Buddhists, but daughter-in-law (wife of Raju) is a Muslim. However, BJP's allegation that IUML is trying to convert my second son Raju to Islam is false. BJP people can lie about anything. They and RSS are anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim," she told ANI.

Radhika further claimed that she would support any party that opposes the BJP.

"It is wrong to say political parties are using me. I will go to any party to oppose BJP, as it is the killer of my son. They have no right to speak of me, my son or my family," she added.

Responding to allegations leveled by the BJP on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Radhika said she had faith in the latter, who has assured her that, a 'Rohit Act' would be introduced when he comes to power.

Earlier in the day, the BJP hit out at the IUML and Congress for misusing Rohith Vemula's suicide incident for their political gains.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that the IUML had offered Rohith's mother Radhika a sum of Rs 20 Lakh to malign the image of the BJP.

"IUML made fake promises to provide them (Rohith Vemula's family) Rs 20 lakh and asked them to address their rallies and misrepresent the unfortunate incident and then not completed that promise. This is condemnable," Goyal said.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader, N. Ramchander Rao, alleged that the IUML gave Rs. 15 lakh to the family of Rohith Vemula on a condition that his brother should be converted to Islam religion. (ANI)