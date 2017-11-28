Ivanka Trump meets PM Modi, Sushma Swaraj

[India], Nov 28 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.

She also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ivanka arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Tuesday morning, ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

On a related note, the summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States. With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," the three-day summit will witness majority of women participants, with over ten countries being led by all-female delegation. (ANI)