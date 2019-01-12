J & K : 2 terrorists killed in an encounter

& Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Two terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that ensued while the security forces were on search operation in the area on Saturday.

According to the security forces, the firing has been stopped while the search operation is still underway. The deceased militants have not been identified yet.

More details are awaited.

On January 8, one terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.The shootout had broken out at Chowdhry Bagh area of Litter tehsil after terrorists ambushed an army patrol.(ANI)