J-K: 2 intruders cross LOC, one shot dead

[India] Sep 5(ANI): One intruder was shot dead by the Army when two of them crossed the Line of Control in Lam sector on Wednesday.

Informing the same Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Yougal Manhas informed that the other person is absconding.

"Two intruders crossed Line of Control in Lam sector today. One intruder is absconding and one intruder was shot dead by the Army when he challenged them," SSP Manhans said.

He further said that the body of the dead person will be handed over to Pakistan at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point after postmortem.

More details are awaited. In a similar incident in July this year, the Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a suspected Pakistani intruder in Hiranagar. (ANI)