J-K: 1 civilian killed in ceasefire violation in Rajouri

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): One civilian was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) here on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violation occurred along the LoC in Nowshera sector of the district this afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistani troops had targeted forward positions and residential areas.

All government and private schools located in five kilometers range from LoC in Keri and Pukherni sectors of Rajouri district were also ordered to remain shut on that day due to heavy shelling. (ANI)