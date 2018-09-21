J-K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter

[India], Sept 20 (ANI): A terrorist was gunned down by the security forces after an encounter broke out in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The identity of the killed terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

The terrorist was killed after a long gunfight which broke out in the forest area of Sumlar in Bandipora on Thursday afternoon.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the terrorists, following which the encounter broke out.

The search operation in the forest area is underay. More details awaited. (ANI)