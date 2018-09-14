J-K: 13 killed, 13 injured as mini bus falls into the gorge

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 14, 2018 13:18 hrs
Jammu

Jammu: At least 13 people were killed and 13 injured after an overloaded matador van they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge.

When the bus was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, yhe driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into the over-300-foot gorge, near the Chenab riverbed.

The accident occurred at around 9 am earlier in the day in Thakrai area of Kishtwar district, when the vehicle, packed with passengers, was coming from Keshwan, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said that the rescue operations are underway.

"The kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured persons," he said.

This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month.