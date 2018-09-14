J-K: 13 killed, 13 injured as mini bus falls into the gorge

Jammu: At least 13 people were killed and 13 injured after an overloaded matador van they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge.
When the bus was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, yhe driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into the over-300-foot gorge, near the Chenab riverbed.
#JammuAndKashmir: Death toll in Kishtwar matador van accident rises to 11; 13 people injured, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/S6ALJMTbGl— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
Major accident near Thakrai on Kishtwar- Shatroo road of Minibus, 13 reportedly died &13 are injured. Feel pained at loss of precious lives. Cause of accident being ascertained, I wish I can do something to prevent this.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 14, 2018
The accident occurred at around 9 am earlier in the day in Thakrai area of Kishtwar district, when the vehicle, packed with passengers, was coming from Keshwan, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said that the rescue operations are underway."The kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured persons," he said.
This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month.