J-K: 13 killed, 13 injured as mini bus falls into the gorge

#JammuAndKashmir: Death toll in Kishtwar matador van accident rises to 11; 13 people injured, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/S6ALJMTbGl

Major accident near Thakrai on Kishtwar- Shatroo road of Minibus, 13 reportedly died &13 are injured. Feel pained at loss of precious lives. Cause of accident being ascertained, I wish I can do something to prevent this. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 14, 2018

The accident occurred at around 9 am earlier in the day in Thakrai area of Kishtwar district, when the vehicle, packed with passengers, was coming from Keshwan, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said that the rescue operations are underway.

"The kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured persons," he said.

This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month.