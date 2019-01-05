J-K: 13 projects completed says central govt.

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Central Government on Friday informed that an amount of Rs. 66,300 crores has been sanctioned and 13 development projects have been completed with 44 others underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

The special development assistance package of Rs. 80,068 crores for development of infrastructure and institutions of higher learning for Jammu and Kashmir was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015.

There are 63 projects covering various sectors including Road, Power, Renewal Energy, Health, Education, Water Resources and Tourism, etc.

Major initiatives include setting up of two AIIMS, establishment of an IIT and IIM, construction of Zojila tunnel connecting Srinagar with Leh, Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch Road, construction of tunnels at Lachulunga pass and Tanglang pass, construction of ring road. Kargil-Zanskar Road, Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal Road, Quazigund-Banihal Road are also among the initiatives. A 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Power Project at an estimated cost Rs. 8,100 crores for which equity contribution of Rs. 1,192 crores will be made by the Government of India. The augmentation of power distribution infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,500 crores. Srinagar-Leh 200 KV power transmission line will be laid at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,800 crores. In addition to Prime Minster's Development package, many other important projects such as Shahpurkandi and Ujh Dam Project for irrigation and Hydro power, Ratle Hydro power, Dal Lake Rejuvenation have also been sanctioned. Several schemes like Udaan, Himayat and PMKVY are also being undertaken for skilling the youth of the state, thereby facilitating their employment. Youth and students from the state are being taken to different parts of the country under cultural exchange programmes. Sports activities have also been given major thrust. The above initiatives along with initiatives taken in Social Sector as well as the strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institution by devolution of more powers are expected to bring qualitative change in the lives of the people of the State. (ANI)