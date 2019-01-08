J-K: 2 arms, ammunition suppliers of Hizbul Mujahideen held in Kathua

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): The police seized a truck and arrested two arms and ammunition suppliers of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen from here on Monday.

A cash amount of Rs 71,000 was also seized from the arrested individuals. The accused have been identified as Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib.

Superintendent of Police Kathua, Sridhar Patil said, "On receiving the information, a checkpoint was laid down by Police party of Police Station Lakhanpur. The truck was coming from Punjab. Both the accused are from Pulwama's Awantipora district."

A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered and further investigation is underway. On Thursday, three terrorists were gunned down in a joint operation launched by the police and security forces in Awantipora's Tral. (ANI)