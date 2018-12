[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Two Army personnel lost their lives on Friday during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara.

The incident took place at around 12 noon today. The Indian Army retaliated strongly.

Earlier, an Army man was killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the same district. The incident occurred in Jumgund area of Kupwara. (ANI)