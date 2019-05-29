J-K: 2 detained near military station in Ratnuchak

[India], May 29 (ANI): Army detained late on Tuesday, two people for moving in a suspicious manner near the military station in Ratnuchak, Jammu.

More details are currently awaited.

In December last year, a possible terror attack at the Ratnuchak military station was foiled by alert Army Jawans.

Army guards noticed some suspicious moment and spotted two suspects approaching the Army gate. The gun battle ensued after the Army guards stopped the suspects. However, the suspects managed to flee the spot. (ANI)