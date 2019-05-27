J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter

[India], May 22 (ANI): Two terrorists who were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said in a release.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Irfan Manzoor Bhat, a resident of Poniwah village in Kulgam; the other Zahid Ahmad Mantoo hails from Ferripora Shopian.

The police said that they both were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. They were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

"As per police records, Zahid was involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against him. He was involved in a case pertaining to the killing of three policemen at Batgund Shopian last year and also in other case pertaining to terror attacks and civilian atrocities in the area," the release read. "Irfan had joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen recently and was part of terror group involved in the killing of Abdul Majeed Dar of Shalipora Kulgam. Some other criminal cases were also registered against him," it said. The police have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the encounter site. A case has been registered to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. (ANI)