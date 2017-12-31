J-K: 2 jawans injured as terrorists storm CRPF training center

-K) [India] December 31, (ANI): At least two CRPF jawans got injured after three terrorists stormed training center in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday .

The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora .

The militants managed to enter the camp at around 2.10 am.

"Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 2.10am. As per report, two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J&K Police Commando training area side. There is quite possibility of similar type of attack on other camp also," said the CRPF.

More details are awaited.(ANI)