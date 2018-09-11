J-K: 2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter

[India], Sept 11 (ANI): The two terrorists, who were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Guloora area of Handwara town in Kupwara district on Tuesday, were associated with terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The two terrorists have been identified as Furqan Rashid Lone and Liyaqat Ahmad Lone.

A resident of Shartpora area in Langate tehsil of Kupwara district, Furqan Rashid Lone alias Adil was wanted in a number of criminal cases registered in Handwara police station.

Liyaqat Ahmad Lone alias Sahaba, meanwhile, was a resident of Harwan village in Sopore town in Baramullah district, and had a long history of involvement in terror related activities. He was wanted in a number of criminal cases registered in Bomia police station. Liyaqat, along with two other LeT terrorists, Gani Khawaja and Majid Mir, was involved in the murder of Hurriyat(G) activist Hakim-ur-Rehman Sultani on September 8. (ANI)