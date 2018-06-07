J-K: 2 soldiers injured as terrorists attack army patrol party

[India], June 7 (ANI): Two soldiers were injured on Thursday as terrorists attacked an army patrol party near Line of Control (LoC) fence in Kashmir's Keran sector.

The Indian security forces retaliated strongly and operation is currently in progress.

The terrorist attack has synchronised with the arrival of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar this morning to review the situation following the announcement of the unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Home Minister is scheduled to review the situation on the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. On a similar note, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said India "honours" the Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, but will respond to any unprovoked attack from across the border as "terror and talks cannot go hand in hand." (ANI)