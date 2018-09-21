J-K :2 terrorists gunned down in encounter at Bandipora

[India], Sep 21 (ANI): Two more terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter with the terrorists in the forest area of Sumlar in Bandipora on Friday.

The total number of terrorists killed in the operation now stands at three, however, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The operation is still underway to locate other terrorists holed up in the area.

The said encounter started Thursday afternoon, the first terrorist was killed on the same day.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the terrorists, following which the encounter broke out. (ANI)