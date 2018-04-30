J-K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama

[India], Apr 30 (ANI): Two terrorists were gunned during an encounter with the security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Drabgam in Pulwama district.

The two terrorists have been identified as Sameer Tiger and Aaqib Khan.

Earlier, stone pelting was reported at the encounter site, where two-three terrorists were trapped.

The encounter broke out at 10:00 a.m. after a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182 Battalion and 183 Battalion, along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama. (ANI)