J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla

[India], Sep 25 (ANI): The security forces on Tuesday gunned down two terrorists in Nawpora Tujar village of Baramulla district.

The terrorists were killed in a joint operation carried out by the Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force. The operation is underway.

On Monday, an infiltration attempt was foiled in Tangdhar sector of the Kupwara district and five terrorists were gunned down. One security personnel also lost his life in the operation.

The forces have stepped up the security operation in the state following the death of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and one police constable. On September 21, bullet-ridden bodies of the three security personnel were recovered. They were abducted by terrorists from Shopian district a day before. (ANI)