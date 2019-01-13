J-K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): 2 terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security forces, here on Saturday.

The encountered occurred after following the inputs about the presence of terrorists in Kathpora area of Yaripora, a cordon and search operation was launched by the joint team of police and security forces.

"The search party was fired upon during the operation and retaliation of the same led to the gunfight", informed the police.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were recovered from the site of encounter.

Their identities and affiliations of the two dead terrorists are being ascertained. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Meanwhile, the state police have also advised citizens to not venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. (ANI)