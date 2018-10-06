J-K: 20 dead after mini bus plunges into gorge

[Jammu and Kashmir] Oct 6 (ANI): At least 20 people died while 13 left were injured after a minibus, on its way from Banihal to Ramban, met with an accident in Srinagar’s Kela Mod on Saturday morning.

The incident took place when the bus (JK19-1593) skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and rolled down into a gorge on the bank of river Chenab.

Police, QRT volunteers, military and paramilitary personnel and locals helped in taking out the dead bodies and rescued the injured. The injured were then sent to Ramban district hospital where three succumbed to their injuries.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation. At least 10 of those injured were airlifted to Government Medical College, Jammu by two choppers from the Chanderkot helipad. Most of the victims were employees and students travelling to Ramban to attend their offices and educational institutions, respectively. The state government announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to the injured. (ANI)