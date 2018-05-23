J-K: 3 civilians killed in Pak firing

& Kashmir [India], May 23 (ANI): As many as three civilians were killed and several injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on Wednesday.

Due to constant firing in Samba and Kathua districts, a number of houses were damaged.

According to reports, mortar shells were hurled at houses, leaving several persons injured. They were subsequently shifted to a medical college in Jammu.

"One woman and two children have died due to the firing. We are providing other people with all the facilities," said Deputy Commissioner of Samba, Rajinder Singh Tara.

Earlier, one civilian was killed and two others were injured in a firing which took place in Kathua's Hiranagar sector. (ANI)