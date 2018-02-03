J-K: 3 CRPF personnel among 5 injured in grenade attack

[India] Feb 3 (ANI): Two civilians and three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured on Saturday in a grenade attack by terrorists on a patrol party of the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF 180 battalion was crossing Tral's Batagund Village in Pulwama district when terrorists hurled grenades at them.

The injured civilians, who were identified as Shabir Ahmed Bhat (35) and Bilal Ahmed Sheikh (37), have been shifted to a hospital in Tral.

The condition of all the three jawans, including CRPF constable Gopi Chand who sustained a minor injury on the right cheek, is said to be out of danger. (ANI)