J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter

[India], Sept 15 (ANI): Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Chowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Qazigund town.

In the wake of the encounter, train services between Baramulla and Qazigund have been suspended.

The exchange of fire between the two sides is underway, and two more terrorists are said to be holed up.

The encounter comes two days after three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kakriyal area of Jammu district.

Twelve security personnel were also injured in the encounter. (ANI)