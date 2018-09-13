J-K: 3 terrorists killed in Kakriyal encounter

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Kakriyal area of Jammu district on Thursday. 12 security personnel were also injured in the exchange of firing.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, SD Singh Jamwal said, "3 terrorists have been killed and 12 security personnel have been injured. These terrorists were from Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed."

During the encounter, a large number of locals and journalists also gathered at the spot who had to take cover behind bushes and plants to save themselves from crossfire between terrorists and security forces.

Deputy General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh also shared detailed information of the encounter and complimented people of the area, Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for successful operation. One AK-56, loaded magazines, one Chinese Pistol, and other incriminating material have also been recovered from the site. Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Jammu's Kathua, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "We are rapidly working towards controlling militancy. The kind of pressure that has been put upon the terrorists is resulting in such desperate incidents. Very soon we will bring this under control as well". In another incident, an infiltration bid was foiled in Keran area of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)