J-K: 4 BSF personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Srinagar: Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Samba in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Among the deceased were two BSF jawans, one Assistant Commandant and one Sub-Inspector, who were killed during the shelling while they were out and retaliating.

Earlier in May, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had spoken to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003, to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.

Both the DGMOs had reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement. (ANI)