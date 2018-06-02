J-K: 4 injured after terrorists lob grenade

[India] June 02 (ANI): One civilian and three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on the CRPF 82 Battalion here in Fateh Kadal area.

This comes a day after terrorists lobbed grenades and fired upon a Bunker vehicle of the CRPF's 183 battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The grenade was lobbed at three CRPF personnel from the aforementioned Battalion in Chinkral Mohalla area of Fateh Kadal while they were patrolling on foot.

A search operation is underway to track down the terrorists. (ANI)