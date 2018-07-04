J-K: 5 Amarnath yatris dead, 3 injured in landslide

[India], July 4 (ANI): Five people were killed and three injured after a landslide hit Brarimarg on the Baltal route.

The group was travelling along the 14-kilometre Baltal route to visit the Amarnath shrine.

Rescue teams were immediately pressed into action.

The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra was flagged off on June 27. However, the pilgrimage was temporarily halted a day later due to heavy rainfall at the Baltal base camp.

Nearly two lakh pilgrims from across the country have reportedly registered themselves for the Yatra.

Security measures have been taken keeping in mind the ceasefire violations from across the border and various other terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)