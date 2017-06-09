J-K: 5 terrorists killed as army foils major infiltration bid in Uri

New Delhi: The army on Friday foiled a major infiltration bid in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five terrorists.

"Soldiers deployed along LoC in Uri detected a movement of terrorists trying to sneak into this side from across border this afternoon," a senior army official said, adding, "Army men fired on terrorists, who returned the fire from automatic weapons."

He also said intense combing operation is underway.

This is the third infiltration attempt by terrorists in last 24 hours and the fifth such along the LoC in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.