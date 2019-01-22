J-K: 6 terrorists killed in two encounters  

Six terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Three terrorists each have been killed in the two encounters. Arms and ammunition recovered from their possession. Both encounters took place in open area hideouts. Security forces managed these operations very well,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, SP Pani told ANI.

According to former Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid, the neutralized terrorists in the Shopian encounter included an IPS officer's brother Shamsul Haq, who had joined militant ranks some months ago.

However, the police refused to confirm this, with sources saying that the antecedents of the slain terrorists are being verified. After the encounter, clashes erupted between stone-pelters and the security forces during which four photo journalists, covering the developments, sustained pellet injuries. (ANI)