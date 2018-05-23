J-K: 6 civilians injured in grenade attack

& Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): As many as six civilians were injured in a grenade attack on Wednesday in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off.

Earlier in May, terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir hurled a grenade at police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at the Tahab Chowk, injuring one CRPF personnel.

Prior to that, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack conducted by a group of unidentified terrorists at Pulwama. (ANI)